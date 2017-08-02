WCBE

Did Gubernatorial Candidate Make Illegal Campaign Contribution?

By 27 minutes ago

Jim Renacci
Credit Ohio Public Radio

One of the Republican gubernatorial candidates possibly made an illegal campaign contribution.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Campaign filings show Congressman Jim Renacci recently contributed more than $12,000 to his 2018 gubernatorial campaign from his congressional campaign. Under Ohio law, the Secretary of State’s office notes federal officeholders or candidates cannot transfer funds from those campaign committees into statewide campaigns. But in a written statement, Renacci’s campaign says the federal campaign could transfer money under the specific guidelines it followed.  Renacci has also loaned his gubernatorial campaign $4 million. Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted each have more than $4 million in their campaigns.

 

Tags: 
Jim Renacci
2018 Gubernatorial Race
Campaign Finance Reports

