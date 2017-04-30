WCBE

Dole Settles Two Listeria Cases Linked To Springfield Plant

Dole Fresh Vegetables plant in Springfield
Court documents show Dole Fresh Foods recently settled two lawsuits filed by families of people stricken by a listeria outbreak after eating salads packaged at the company's plant in Springfield.

Terms weren't disclosed by the company or the attorneys who filed the federal lawsuits. One lawsuit said 79-year-old Ohio resident Ellen DiStefano died last year after eating salad packaged at the plant. The other settled lawsuit says resident Kiki Georgostathis fell into a coma after eating listeria-laden salad. Dole has denied responsibility and has argued the salads were fine when they left the plant. Federal data shows at least 19 people nationwide were sickened in the outbreak, including a Michigan man who died.

