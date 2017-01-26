WCBE

Dowtown Commission Approves Demolishing Three Buildings For Parking Spaces

The Columbus Downtown Commission has approved plans to demolish three buildings in the Short North, with the land to be turned into parking lots.

The sites owned by the Lewin Family include the former End Zone nightclub. The family must gain city council approval for the plans. The lots will be used while the North Market is renovated and a new hotel on Park Street is built. The owners have been in talks with the hotel developer and the three finalists chosen by the city to redevelop the North Market.

North Market
End Zone
Park Street
Columbus Downtown Commission
Short North

