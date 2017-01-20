WCBE

Drake Announces OSU Campus Overhaul

By 1 hour ago

Michael Drake
Credit president.osu.edu

Ohio State University is about to launch an ambitious 20-year  plan to remake the campus. 

School president Michael Drake announced during his State of the University Address plans to improve green space while supporting academics.  The proposal would overhaul the 15th Avenue and High Street area, Cannon Drive, Mirror Lake and neighboring dorms, and an area along Woody Hayes Drive. The plans were developed with an architectural firm, which cost the school 1.1 million dollars.  Drake expects classroom space to increase by 26 percent and research space to grow by 12 percent.

