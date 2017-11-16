WCBE

Dublin Firm Settles Lawsuits Over False Medicare Claims

The Justice Department says a Dublin-based corporation has paid a record 75 million dollars to settle lawsuits stemming from alleged false claims about hospice patients.

Authorities say between 2002 and 2013 Vitas knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare for services for hospice patients who were not terminally ill, in violation of the False Claims Act. As part of the settlement, Vitas has entered into a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

