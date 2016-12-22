WCBE

DuPont Loses Yet Another C8 Lawsuit

By 5 hours ago

Credit delawareonline.com

A federal jury in Columbus says DuPont must pay 2 million dollars to an Ohio man who sued the company, claiming he contracted testicular cancer after being exposed to C8, a chemical used to make Teflon.

More than 3 thousand lawsuits have been filed by Ohio and West Virginia residents for C8 releases into the Ohio River from the company's Washington Works plant. The jury says DuPont was negligent and its conduct malicious, and awared the money to Kenneth Vigneron. Jurors reconvene January 4 to consider punitive damages.

Tags: 
C8
Dupont
Washington Works Plant
Kenneth Vigneron

Related Content

Jury Sets Damage Amount In This Week's C8 Lawsuit

By Jul 9, 2016

A federal jury in Columbus says DuPont should pay 500 thousand dollars in punitive damages to an Ohio man in a chemical illness lawsuit.

Jurors Rule Against DuPont In Another C8 Case

By Jul 7, 2016
DuPont

A federal jury in Columbus says chemical giant DuPont acted with malice by dumping C8 from its Washington Works plant West Virginia into the Ohio River.

Dow Chemical Layoffs Might Include Central Ohio

By Jun 30, 2016

Dow Chemical says it will eliminate 25 hundred jobs worldwide and close some plants ahead of its merger with DuPont.

Hearings Begin In Fourth Lawsuit Against Dupont Over C8 Contamination

By Jun 1, 2016
Getty Images

Trial is underway in federal district court in Columbus on a lawsuit alleging links between human illnesses and DuPont discharging C8 into the Ohio River.

DuPont Settles Second C-8 Test Case

By Feb 21, 2016

DuPont has settled the second of two test cases that had potential to influence thousands of similar lawsuits about the discharging of the chemical C8 into the Ohio River and drinking water.