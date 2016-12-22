DuPont Loses Yet Another C8 Lawsuit

A federal jury in Columbus says DuPont must pay 2 million dollars to an Ohio man who sued the company, claiming he contracted testicular cancer after being exposed to C8, a chemical used to make Teflon.

More than 3 thousand lawsuits have been filed by Ohio and West Virginia residents for C8 releases into the Ohio River from the company's Washington Works plant. The jury says DuPont was negligent and its conduct malicious, and awared the money to Kenneth Vigneron. Jurors reconvene January 4 to consider punitive damages.