Environmental Groups Sue EPA Over Toxic Algae Blooms

Several environmental groups in Ohio and Michigan are suing the U.S. EPA for failing to adequately protect Lake Erie from toxic algae blooms.

The groups say the EPA needs to take action under the Clean Water Act. The blooms have fouled drinking water in recent years and are a threat to wildlife and water quality. The groups want the agency to make a decision on whether the western part of the lake should be declared an impaired watershed, paving the way for stricter pollution controls. The agency has yet to comment.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Lake Erie
Algae Blooms
Lake Erie basin

