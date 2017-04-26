WCBE

Executive Order Could Impact Buffalo Soldiers Monument In Ohio

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order today calling for a review of all federal lands hosting national monuments designated since 1996.

Those include the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers Monument in Wilberforce. President Obama established the monument in 2013.  Nathan Johnson with the Ohio Environmental Council says the monument commemorates the accomplishments of Young, and the legacy of the African-Americans who served in U-S wars.

Johnson says Trump's move is an attack on the Antiquities Act, which gives presidents the authority to protect lands with significant natural or cultural value.

Since the Antiquities Act was passed in 1906, eight Republican and eight Democratic presidents have used it to establish national monuments. The president has said he wants to reverse what he sees as government intrusion and cancel job-killing regulations.

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument
Antiquities Act
Ohio Environmental Council
President Trump

