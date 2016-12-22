WCBE

Existing Home Sales In Ohio Declined In November

By & 4 hours ago

Existing home sales rose on the national level in November as compared with October, but declined on the state and local levels.

Alison Holm reports.

The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales rose seven-tenths of a point last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million - the fastest pace in nearly a decade. Industry analysts say while there is a tight supply of homes, an improving job market spurred the increase. The Ohio Association of Realtors says existing home sales statewide fell by 5.4 percent in November to more than 148 thousand. But OAR says sales rose by a record 12.3 percent from November of last year. Locally, the Columbus Realtors trade association says more than 22 hundred homes were sold in its multi-county region in November, down from more than 25 hundred sold in October, but up by a record 15.8 percent from November of last year. The median national sale price of nearly 235 thousand dollars in November is down from 232 thousand in October. The statwide average sale price of nearly 162 thousand dollars is down by one thousand from October. The average regional sale price was more than 199 thousand dollars, down three-tenths of a percent from October.

Tags: 
Existing Home Sales
National Association of Realtors
Ohio Association of Realtors
Columbus Realtors

Related Content

Local Existing Home Sales Declined In October

By & Nov 23, 2016

Sales of existing homes in October rose on the national and state levels, but declined on the local level.

Existing Home Sales Rose On The State And National Levels In September

By & Oct 21, 2016

Existing home sales rose in September on the state and national levels, but declined locally.

Local Existing Home Sales Rose In August, Declined On State And National Levels

By & Sep 23, 2016

Rates of existing home sales fell on the national and state levels in August, but increased on the local level.

Fewer Existing Homes Sold In July

By & Aug 25, 2016

Existing home sales on the local, state and national levels declined in July thanks to a shortage of available properties and rising prices.

More Existing Homes Sold In June

By & Jul 22, 2016

Americans bought more existing homes in June as the sales rate reached its highest level in more than nine years.