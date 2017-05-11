Exploring Ways To Reduce Franklin County's Rate Of Evictions

The Columbus School Board Tuesday approved new or amended contracts with the Central Ohio Transit Authority and private companies to handle a growing number of transportation requests by homeless families for students traveling between the city and suburban districts.
Columbus City Council last night voted to forgive 2.5 million dollars in municipal loans made to the YWCA in 1994 to renovate the Griswold Building on South Fourth Street to serve in part as a shelter for low-income and homeless women.