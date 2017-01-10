WCBE

Explosion At Aberdeen Power Plant Injures Six; Forces Evacuation

The operator of a southern Ohio power station says six people were injured in an explosion at the coal-fired plant.   

Dayton Power & Light and Adams County Sheriff Kimmie Rogers say none of the injuries reported in the explosion Tuesday afternoon at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station power station near Aberdeen were considered life-threatening.    A dispatcher with the sheriff's office says the explosion was reported around 1 p.m.    The station is about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.   A DP&L statement says the plant was evacuated and preliminary reports accounted for all employees and contractors.   It wasn't immediately clear if any of those injured had to be hospitalized.  

