Faber To Run For State Auditor

(L to R) David Yost and Keith Faber
Former Ohio Senate president Keith Faber says he will run for State Auditor next year.

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office.

“We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”

Current auditor Dave Yost said last week he’s running for Attorney General. Current AG Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who, like Yost, are all term limited, are likely candidates for governor. An early Republican poll shows DeWine with high name recognition, but financial reports show Husted has the most money of that group.

Keith Faber
2018 State Auditor's Race
David Yost

