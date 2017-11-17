Facebook Post From O'Neill Prompts Calls For His Resignation

A Facebook post from the only Democratic justice on the Ohio Supreme Court is raising eyebrows today. And it’s causing some to call for his resignation.

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Last month Justice Bill O’Neill announced he’d run for governor in 2018….if Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray didn’t jump in the race. Since that time, Cordray resigned that post and it looks like he will throw his hat in that ring. But O’Neill might still be considering a run given a Facebook post put up midday Friday. In it, he describes his sexual forays in detail. O’Neill wrote in the post that his intent is to draw attention to the feeding frenzy surrounding the indiscretions of some political leaders, and he writes that he’s saving his opponents some research time. He’s amended his initial post – which offered information that could reveal the identities of his past partners. And it has some Democrats and Republicans saying they are appalled and calling for his resignation from the Supreme Court.