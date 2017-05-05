Faith-Based Group Getting City Money To Open Grocery Store In Franklinton

The City of Columbus is providing funding to a faith-based non-profit to build a grocery store and cafe in Franklinton.

The 5-thousand square-foot store that will be built on West Broad Street will sell fresh local produce and other healthy foods in a neighborhood where food insecurity and health problems are common. The store will be built on the former Anthony-Thomas Candy factory site. City Council member Priscilla Tyson sponsored the legislation earmarking 150 thousand dollars in casino tax revenue for the project.

Total cost of the project is 1.5 million dollars. City officials say 15 jobs will be created when the store opens in October.