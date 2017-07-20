Family Of Columbus Man Killed By Police Files Lawsuit

The family of a black Columbus man has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming white police officers shot and killed him without justification.

Jim Letizia reports.

The family of 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones also says police conspired to provide misleading information about the shooting. Police officials say two officers saw Jones walking between cars and behaving erratically in Franklinton on July 7. Police say they fired when they perceived a threat. Witnesses say Jones failed to follow the officers' commands to get on the ground. A woman told detectives children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones, her sister's boyfriend, went to look for them. He was headed to her sister's home when officers encountered him. Police body camera video shows Jones with his hands up backing away from officers who have guns drawn. Jones appears to reach for a gun in his waistband before he is shot. His sister, Marica Phipps, has said she thinks Jones was trying to dispose of the gun.