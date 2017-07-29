WCBE

Family Of Teen Killed In State Fair Ride Accident Plans Lawsuit

Tyler Jarrell
Credit U.S. Marine Corps via Associated Press

The family of a teen killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair and threw people to the ground says it has retained a law firm to file a wrongful-death suit.

Tyler Jarrell was 18 and had recently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His family has hired the firm to investigate the Wednesday malfunction that killed him. The law firm has retained investigators to reconstruct the malfunction and determine how and why it happened. It says the investigators will work with police and other agencies.

