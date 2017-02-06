WCBE

Family Of Woman Who Died In Cleveland Police Custody Want Officers Prosecuted

By Associated Press 5 hours ago

Tanisha Anderson
Credit Anderson Family

The mother of a mentally ill woman who suffocated while handcuffed by Cleveland police says she wants the officers prosecuted criminally after settling an excessive force lawsuit with the city for 2.25 million dollars. 

Cassandra Johnson said during a news conference Monday she will continue to fight for the rights of the mentally ill while seeking police reforms.  37-year-old Tanisha Anderson died outside her family's home in November 2014 after two officers put her on the ground on her stomach. Anderson was having a mental health crisis when her family called for help. She died of positional asphyxiation.   Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers remain on restricted duty. The Ohio Attorney General's Office is investigating. 

Tags: 
Tanisha Anderson
Scott Aldridge
Bryan Myers
Cleveland Police

Related Content

Consultant Says Cleveland Cops In Tanisha Anderson Case Used Excessive Force

By Jul 12, 2016
Anderson Family

The Cleveland police officers involved in the 2014 death of a woman in their custody, Tanisha Anderson, used excessive force.

Ohio AG Will Lead Independent Probe Of Woman Who Died In Cleveland Police Custody

By & Feb 18, 2016
Anderson Family via Cleveland Police

The Ohio Attorney General's office will serve as special prosecutor investigating the November 2014 death of Tanisha Anderson in a struggle with Cleveland police during a mental health crisis.

Panel Sets Statewide Standards For Police Use Of Deadly Force And Recruitment

By Aug 28, 2015

For the first time in state history, there is now a set of minimum standards for police use of deadly force and recruitment. 

Ohio Sheriff's Department To Probe Cleveland Police In-Custody Death

By , & Jun 25, 2015

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office says the county sheriff's department will conduct an independent investigation of the white Cleveland police officers involved in the November death of an African-American woman who had a seizure because of mental health problems.