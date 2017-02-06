Family Of Woman Who Died In Custody Want Officers Prosecuted

The mother of a mentally ill woman who suffocated while handcuffed by Cleveland police says she wants the officers prosecuted criminally after settling an excessive force lawsuit with the city for $2.25 million.



Cassandra Johnson said during a news conference Monday that she will continue to fight for the rights of the mentally ill while seeking police reforms. 37-year-old Tanisha Anderson died outside her family's home in November 2014 after two officers put her on the ground on her stomach. Anderson was having a mental health crisis when her family called for help. She died of positional asphyxiation. Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers remain on restricted duty. The Ohio Attorney General's Office is investigating.