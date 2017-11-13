WCBE

Fantastical Paintings Illustrate Great Lakes Ecology, Threats And History

  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Spheres of Influence, 2016. Oil and alkyd on wood panel. 72 x 144 inches. (Collection of Jonathan O'Hara and Sheila Skaff)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Cascade, 2015. Oil and alkyd on wood panel. 72 x 144 inches. Commissioned by Grand Rapids Art Museum with funds provided by Peter Wege, Jim and Mary Nelson, John and Muriel Halick, Mary B. Loupee, and Karl and Patricia Betz. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Art Museum, 2015.19)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Forces of Change, 2017. Oil and acrylic on wood panel. 72 x 144 inches. (Collection of Jonathan O'Hara and Sheila Skaff)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Pioneers, 2017. Oil and acrylic on wood panel. 72 x 144 inches. (Courtesy of the Artist and Sperone Westwater, New York)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Spheres of Influence, 2016. Oil and alkyd on wood panel. 72 x 144 inches. (Collection of Jonathan O'Hara and Sheila Skaff)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Upper Peninsula, 2017. Watercolor, ink, and acrylic on paper. 74 x 52 inches. (Courtesy of the Artist and Sperone Westwater, New York)
  • Alexis Rockman (American, b. 1962). Drop of Water, 2017. Watercolor, ink, and acrylic on paper. 74 1/8 x 52 inches. (Courtesy of the artist and Sperone Westwater, New York)
  • Bald Eagle, 2017. Sand from Saugatuck and acrylic polymer on paper, 9 x 12 1/2 inches. (Courtesy of the artist and Sperone Westwater, New York)
  • Silvery Salamander, 2017. Sand from Manistee and acrylic polymer on paper, 9 x 12 1/2 inches. (Courtesy of the artist and Sperone Westwater, New York)
Originally published on November 13, 2017 1:59 pm

In a series of paintings as fascinating as they are disturbing, artist Alexis Rockman depicts his vision of the Great Lakes. The five major works in the new show “Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle” measure 6 feet by 12 feet, and include science-fiction-like representations of water, animals and man-made threats.

Rockman (@alexisrockman) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss his art and its importance.

Here’s a clip from the 2012 film “Life of Pi,” which Rockman worked on:

