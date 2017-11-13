Fantastical Paintings Illustrate Great Lakes Ecology, Threats And History

In a series of paintings as fascinating as they are disturbing, artist Alexis Rockman depicts his vision of the Great Lakes. The five major works in the new show “Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle” measure 6 feet by 12 feet, and include science-fiction-like representations of water, animals and man-made threats.

Rockman (@alexisrockman) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss his art and its importance.

Here’s a clip from the 2012 film “Life of Pi,” which Rockman worked on: