Columbus police have filed charges against the father of a 2-year-old boy who found a loaded gun and shot and wounded himself yesterday.

34-year-old Brandon Hill is charged with child endangering. Police say Jaeson Hill is listed in critical condition at a local hospital after finding the gun at his father's Noe Bixby Road home. It's the second time this week a young boy shot and wounded himself after finding an unsecured, loaded handgun in a home.