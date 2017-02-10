Federal Judge In Ohio Blasts Trump's Criticism Of Other Judges

A federal judge in Cleveland is weighing in on President Trump's personal criticism of other judges without mentioning the president by name.

Dan Polster said during a speech Wednesday questioning the legitimacy of a federal judge is a line that shouldn't be crossed. Polster is an appointee of former president Bill Clinton. He responded to a question about the judiciary's status under Trump by saying questioning the legitimacy of someone undermines the whole system. Polster also said a public office holder who makes those types of comments "calls into question his or her own legitimacy." Trump has lobbed several criticisms of federal judges, but experts say it's better if they don't respond.