Federal Land Swap With Wexner In Colorado Draws Opposition

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is finalizing a land swap in Colorado with central Ohio billionaire Les Wexner.

An environmental group called Colorado Wild Public Lands is appealing the decision, which will give Wexner nearly 13-hundred acres adjacent to his ranch near Aspen, in exchange for 670 acres of public recreational land at the base of Mount Soporis. The group says the bureau under-valued the land. In a separate action, Wexner is also donating a 235 acre parcel to the bureau, and 100 thousand dollars for maintenance.