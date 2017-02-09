WCBE

Federal Land Swap With Wexner In Colorado Draws Opposition

By 44 minutes ago

Les Wexner
Credit Forbes

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is finalizing a land swap in Colorado with central Ohio billionaire Les Wexner.

An environmental group called Colorado Wild Public Lands is appealing the decision, which will give Wexner nearly 13-hundred acres adjacent to his ranch near Aspen, in exchange for 670 acres of public recreational land at the base of Mount Soporis.  The group says the bureau under-valued the land.  In a separate action, Wexner is also donating a 235 acre parcel to the bureau, and 100 thousand dollars for maintenance.

Tags: 
Les Wexner
U.S. Bureau of Land Management

Related Content

Ginther Proposes Easton Abatement, With Benefits For Linden

By Feb 2, 2017

In exchange for an estimated $68-million tax abatement, the developer behind the Easton Town Center retail complex is promising to create 500 new jobs, 250 housing units and jumpstart a development fund for the nearby Linden neighborhood. 

A&F To Close 60 U.S. Stores

By Sep 1, 2016

New Albany-based Abercrombie & Fitch says it will close up to 60 stores in the United States as domestic and international sales declined in its most recent quarter.

L Brands To Stop Printing Victoria's Secret Catalog

By May 20, 2016
worldleadersconference.com

Columbus-based retailer L Brands says it will stop printing Victoria's Secret catalogs.

Wexner Again Ranked As Wealthiest Ohioan

By Mar 3, 2015
Forbes

Forbes magazine says for the fourth straight year, local billionaire Les Wexner is the wealthiest man in Ohio.

Billionaire's Company Gets Local Tax Break

By Mar 13, 2014

The village of New Albany is giving retailer L Brands a full property tax abatement for 15 years to build a new 175 million dollar facility on Smith's Mill Road.

Wexner Remains Wealthiest Ohioan

By Mar 4, 2014
Forbes Magazine

Forbes Magazine says local billionaire Les Wexner remains the wealthiest Ohioan this year. Forbes' list of the world's 400 wealthiest people puts Wexner at number 244. The magazine says the Ohio State University trustee and founder of L Brands is worth 5.7 billion dollars. Microsoft founder Bill Gates tops the list, with a net worth of 76 billion dollars.