Feds Charges MS-13 Gang Members In Ohio, Indiana

Federal prosecutors in Columbus say 13 members and associates of the MS-13 gang have been arrested and charged in central Ohio and Indiana.

A federal grand jury charged ten individuals with conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. FBI special agent Angela Byers say five others are charged with federal immigration-related crimes.

Two other gang members are still at-large. Investigators say the El Salvador-based gang has more than 10 thousand members and associates operating in Ohio and at least 39 other states. 

MS-13
Federal Bureau of Investigation

