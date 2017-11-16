Feds In Columbus Charge Rolls Royce Executives In Bribery Scheme

Two former Rolls Royce executives, a former Rolls Royce employee and two others have been charged in Columbus as part of a global bribery scheme that involved a former subsidiary in Mount Vernon.

The scheme involves former subsidiary, Energy Systems Incorporated, which was purchased by Siemens in 2014. It also involves a 145 million million contract to supply equipment and services for a natural-gas pipeline in Asia. Four of the five people charged already have pleaded guilty. Earlier this year, Rolls Royce paid an 800 million settlement in connection with the scheme.