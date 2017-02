The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it will put more Wayne National Forest land up for auction to oil-and-gas drillers on March 23.

Leases for nearly 12 hundred acres will be available. The agency netted 1.7 million dollars in an auction of more than 700 acres in December. The land in the upcoming sale was removed from the December auction because of ownership questions. Environmentalists say they'll continue their fight to stop fracking in the forest.