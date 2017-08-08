WCBE

Feds Release Asian Carp Report

Brandon Road Lock and Dam
Environmental groups say a new report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers makes clear urgent action is needed to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The report includes technological and structural measures that could block the invasive fish at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois. Those include using water jets as underwater noisemakers, an electric dispersal barrier and a new flushing lock. Grand Valley State University professor Alan Steinman says the ideas could work, but there is only one real solution.

The estimated price tag is 275 million dollars. The long-delayed report was issued Monday after being shelved by the Trump administration before its scheduled release in February.

Asian Carp
Invasive Species
Great Lakes
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Brandon Road Lock and Dam

