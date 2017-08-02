Feds To Release Asian Carp Report This Month

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will release a previously delayed report on measures at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent the Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The report involving the Brandon Road Lock and Dam will be made public August 7. The lock and dam is part of an aquatic pathway between the Illinois River and Lake Michigan. The corps had been expected to release the report in February but the Trump administration delayed it. Members of Congress from Great Lakes states and environmental groups pushed for its released.