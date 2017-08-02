WCBE

Feds To Release Asian Carp Report This Month

By 53 minutes ago

Brandon Road Lock and Dam
Credit wikipedia

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will release a previously delayed report on measures at an Illinois waterway chokepoint to prevent the Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

The report involving the Brandon Road Lock and Dam will be made public August 7. The lock and dam is part of an aquatic pathway between the Illinois River and Lake Michigan. The corps had been expected to release the report in February but the Trump administration delayed it. Members of Congress from Great Lakes states and environmental groups pushed for its released.

Tags: 
Asian Carp
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Invasive Species
Brandon Road Lock and Dam
Great Lakes

Related Content

No Additional Asian Carp Found In Chicago Waterway

By Jul 12, 2017
Illinois Department of Natural Resources

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says no additional carp have turned up in the Chicago waterway where the recent discovery of an adult male triggered an intensive search.

'Cause For Serious Concern': Invasive Carp Caught 9 Miles From Great Lakes

By Jun 23, 2017

A live Asian carp — an invasive fish so threatening to local U.S. ecosystems that officials have struggled to keep it out of the Great Lakes — has been caught 9 miles from Lake Michigan, beyond a system of underwater electric barriers.

Diverse Groups Ask For More Protection For Great Lakes

By & Associated Press Feb 1, 2016

Business, government and environmental activists are asking authorities to take more steps to protect the health of Lake Erie. Jim Letizia reports.  

Asian Carp Found In Muskingum River

By & Ohio Public Radio Apr 22, 2014
Toledo Blade

State officials continue to fight the potential spread of the Asian Carp into Lake Erie.

Asian Carp Report Released

By & Associated Press Jan 7, 2014

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a report about options for keeping the Asian Carp from invading the Great Lakes.