Feds Say 87 Hundred Refugees From Countries In Trump's Ban Came To Ohio In Last Decade

State Department figures show 87 hundred refugees from the Muslim-majority nations named in President Trump's recently overturned travel ban came to Ohio between 2007 and 2017.

52 hundred resettled in Columbus, according to the data obtained by the Associated Press. Most arrived within the last year. Nearly 270 thousand refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were allowed into the U.S. during that time. California accepted the largest number of refugees, followed by Michigan and Texas. Columbus, which is home to the second-largest Somali population in the U.S., is one of the top two destinations for Somali refugees.