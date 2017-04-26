Feds Say Two Local Drug Dealers Killed Three Witnesses Against Them

Federal prosecutors say two accused Columbus drug dealers have been indicted on charges of killing potential witnesses against them.

Antwan Hutchinson and Michael Favors are also charged with operated a statewide drug ring. Prosecutors say the pair used violence and intimidation to keep their workers from stealing drugs or cooperating with law enforcement. One of those workers is Cody Campbell, who was beaten to death on Whitethorne Avenue in early February. Prosecutors say the two also killed Campbell's mother Sidney and Marie Stamp.