First Female Leader Of Liberia Laid To Rest In Central Ohio

The first woman to serve as head of state of the Republic of Liberia was laid to rest in central Ohio last Sunday.

77-year-old Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry had been living in Reynoldsburg for the past several years when she died of an illness on January 8. In 1996, when she was appointed to head a six-member Council of State of the Liberia National Transitional Government amid a yearslong civil war. The only woman serving on the council was able to bring peace among rival factions in the west African nation.