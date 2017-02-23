WCBE

FirstEnergy To Sell Or Close Ohio, Pennsylvania Power Plants

By 5 minutes ago

Akron-based FirstEnergy is planning to either sell or close all of its power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania. 

Financial documents show the company is carrying a multi-million dollar debt.  The news comes as Ohio lawmakers are writing a bill that would give taxpayer subsidies to FirstEnergy to keep its struggling nuclear power plants in Toledo and Cleveland afloat.  The company CEO says the measure would not change the bottom line. If the bill is passed, customers in the affected areas would probably see a  5 percent increase in their bills.

Tags: 
FirstEnergy
power plants
Nuclear Power Plants

Related Content

Consumer Groups Fighting Power Purchase Agreement

By Sep 9, 2016
firstenergycorp.com

Consumer groups are appealing the Public Utility Commission of Ohio's decision to increase rates to guaranteed profits for Akron-based FirstEnergy's coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Feds Say They Must Approve Power Purchase Agreements

By Apr 28, 2016

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says the controversial power purchase agreements allowing two Ohio utilities to impose short-term rate increases cannot take effect until the agency approves them.

PUCO Approves Utilities Plan To Raise Rates To Subsidize Older Plants

By Karen Kasler (Ohio Public Radio) Mar 31, 2016

State regulators have approved a pair of deals that allow FirstEnergy and AEP to impose multi-billion dollar rate increases on electricity customers to subsidize some older coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Regulators Set To Vote On Rate Hike For AEP And First energy

By Ohio Public Radio Mar 30, 2016

State regulators are set to vote tomorrow on a multi-billion-dollar rate hike proposal from two electric utilities that critics call a coal plant bailout.

Some Clean Energy Groups Campaigning Against Power Purchase Agreements

By Feb 19, 2016

Alternative energy supporters have organized a campaign against two proposed agreements that they call coal-plant bailouts.

Davis-Besse Back In Operation After Weekend Shutdown

By & May 15, 2015

Akron-based FirstEnergy says the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant that was shut down Saturday night due to a steam leak has resumed operations.

FirstEnergy Making Push For New Plan, Opponents Dub It A Coal Plant Bailout

By & May 11, 2015

Akron-based FirstEnergy is pushing a plan that would result in higher electric bills for the next three years. 

Ohio Nuclear Power Plant Shut Down Over Steam Leak

By May 11, 2015
wikipedia

A nuclear power plant has been shut down after a steam leak was found in a non-radioactive portion of the plant in northwest Ohio.

FirstEnergy Says Davis-Besse Is Safe

By & Associated Press Sep 9, 2014
wikipedia

Akron-based FirstEnergy says cracks in the concrete shield that protects the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant near Toledo have grown since they were first found three years ago.