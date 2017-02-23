FirstEnergy To Sell Or Close Ohio, Pennsylvania Power Plants

Akron-based FirstEnergy is planning to either sell or close all of its power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Financial documents show the company is carrying a multi-million dollar debt. The news comes as Ohio lawmakers are writing a bill that would give taxpayer subsidies to FirstEnergy to keep its struggling nuclear power plants in Toledo and Cleveland afloat. The company CEO says the measure would not change the bottom line. If the bill is passed, customers in the affected areas would probably see a 5 percent increase in their bills.