Five Teens Shot At Richland County Resort

Richland County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the shootings of five people on Friday at a cottage resort area.

Deputies say all the victims, male teens from Mansfield ages 17 to 19, were treated at a local hospital. The shootings happened at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield. The owner says they tried to turn people attending a party away as it grew too big. The facility's website describes it as a place for retreats, meetings, reunions and graduations. Other details have yet to be released.