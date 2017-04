Former Franklin County Board of Elections director Bill Anthony was sentenced yesterday to five years' probation on one count of securing writings by deception, as part of a plea bargain in whcih charges of theft in office and tampering with records were dropped.

Prosecutors say Anthony falsified the time sheets for an employee who did not work the hours she claimed. That employee - former fiscal officer Brenna Umbstaetter - got one year of probation yesterday and was fined 1 thousand dollars.