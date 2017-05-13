Former Cleveland Brown Michael Jackson Killed In Traffic Accident

Former Cleveland Browns wide Receiver Michael Jackson was killed Friday in a two-vehicle accident in his Louisiana hometown that also claimed the life of another motorist.

Louisiana State Police Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight says it happened on U.S. 51, south of the Village of Tangipahoa, where Jackson served as Mayor from 2009-2012. Dwight says the 48-year-old Jackson was riding a motorcycle north on U.S. 51 at a high rate of speed, when 20-year-old Destiny Gordon, of Kentwood, Louisiana, backed her car from a parking space across both lanes of the highway into the motorcycle's path. Investigators say because of the motorcycle's speed, it penetrated the driver's side door, killing both Jackson and Gordon. Jackson, whose full name is Michael Dywane Jackson Dyson, played eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens from 1991-98.