A former Columbus firefighter has been sentenced to five years of community control and must pay 22 hundred dollars restitution for abducting and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old female relative.

53-year-old Timothy Durbin entered an Alford plea to an abduction charge last September to help him avoid a maximum term in jail. Durbin was indicted in 2015 on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and kidnapping. A jury last year deadlocked on a verdict.