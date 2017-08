Former Central Ohio Transit Authority president and longtime American Electric Power executive William Lhota has died.

COTA officials say Lhota died Thursday of pancreatic cancer. He's credited with restoring the transit authority's finances during his tenure, which began in late 2004 and stretched through February 2012. COTA's North High Street offices are named after him. Lhota also spent more than 30 years in various roles at Columbus-based AEP, including time as the firm's CEO. He was 77.