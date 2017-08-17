Former Mt. Sterling Mayor Found Guilty Of Theft, Other Charges

A Madison County jury Wednesday found former Mount Sterling Mayor Charles Neff guilty on charges of theft in office, falsification and dereliction of duty.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 16. Jurors found Neff failed to transfer 25 percent of village income tax revenue into a capital-improvements fund, as required by law. He als overpaid former village official Joseph Johnson for unused vacation and sick time follwing his 2015 resignation. Johnson is serving 10 years in prison for stealing nearly 1 million dollars from the village.