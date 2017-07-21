Former Ohio Congressman Passes Away

Former Ohio Republican Congressman Ralph Regula died Wednesday at the age of 92.

Regula was elected to 18 terms in the U.S. House, representing northeastern Ohio, before retiring in 2008. Regula's moderate views on federal spending and social programs sometimes put him at odds with conservatives in party leadership during his later years in office. He was a key player in creating the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and helping pass new user fees for national parks to provide money to improve facilities. Regula and his wife, Mary, also were instrumental in establishing the National First Ladies' Library in Canton.