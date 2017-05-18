WCBE

Former Ohio Educator Who Helped Liberate Dachau Shares His Story

2017-05-18

Richard Dutro
A former public school teacher and principal shared his stories of being a liberator of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, as part of the state's annual commemoration of the Holocaust.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Former Lakewood Public Schools principal Richard Dutro was part of the 42nd Rainbow Division that arrived at Dachau, Germany on April 30th, 1945, one day after the Americans invaded. He says he will never forget what he saw there.

“I was at Dachau for five days but I witnessed some of the most cruel, inhumane activities that I have ever seen in my life.”

Dutro says he didn’t speak about the horrors he witnessed at the concentration camp until a few years ago when he realized if he doesn’t talk about what he saw, people will never realize the atrocities and the climate that led to them. Dutro was part of the Governor’s 37th Annual Holocaust Commemoration at the Statehouse.

 

Holocaust
Statehouse Holocaust Memorial
Holocaust Memorial
Dachau
World War II
Richard Dutro

