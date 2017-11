A former Ohio State University student has been sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison on terrorism charges.

39-year-old Yahya Farooq Mohammad will be deported to his native India when he completes the sentence. He and three other defendants – Ibrahim Mohammad, Asif Ahmed Salim, and Sultane Room Salim – were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015. They have pleaded not guilty.