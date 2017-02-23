WCBE

Former Speaker Boehner Predicts Difficulty Replacing ACA

By Associated Press 5 minutes ago

Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner
Credit AP photo
Former House Speaker John Boehner predicted on Thursday that a full repeal and replacement of "Obamacare" is "not going to happen."  

Boehner was forced out by conservatives in 2015. The Ohio Republican says he started laughing when he heard President Donald Trump and Republicans promise swift action on undoing and replacing the health law.   He says: "Republicans never ever agree on health care."  Boehner spoke at a health care conference in Orlando. His remarks were reported by Politico.  He predicts that in the end, Republicans will leave the basic framework of the Affordable Care Act in place and make relatively modest changes.  

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner
Affordable Health Care Act

