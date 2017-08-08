WCBE

Former Speaker Householder Returns Improper Campaign Contributions

Larry Householder
Former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has returned two improper campaign donations from county party organizations. 

He returned 63 thousand dollars to the Cuayhoga County Republican Party and 70 thousand  to the Summit County Central Committee. The donations exceeded the annual limit state lawmakers may receive from county organizations outside their districts. Campaign finance records show nearly all the 716 thousand  Householder raised through the end of June came from outside his district.

