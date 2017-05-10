WCBE

Franklin County To Fund Mental Health And Suicide Prevention Services In Schools

Franklin County Commissioners have approved spending 450 thousand dollars on mental health and suicide prevention services in public schools.

The money will fund a partnership between the county and Children’s Hospital. The U.S.Census Bureau says 75 thousand county children have mental health problems, but half get treatment. The one-year program will provide mental health and suicide prevention services in schools, integrate mental health services into primary care clinics, and expand outpatient and crisis clinic visits.
 

Suicide Prevention
Mental health services
Franklin County Commission
