WCBE

Franklin County Trying Friendlier Approach To Collect Child Support

By 4 hours ago

The Franklin County Child Support Enforcement Agency is trying to use a less bureaucratic, more customer-oriented approach to attempt to get more parents to make payments.

The agency is among eight in Ohio altering how they treat parents as part of an experimental federal program.  Director Susan Brown says the agency is changing from its punitive approach to make the child-support process less intimidating and overwhelming. The paperwork has been simplified, and workers try to help parents find ways to resolve problems. The agency sends thank-you notes to encourage parents to continuing making payments, and business-reply envelopes to make it more convenient to do so.

Tags: 
Child Support
Franklin County Child Support Enforcement Agency

Related Content

State Improves Child Support Collection Rate

By Dec 4, 2015

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says child support payments are being collected at a rate not seen since before the Great Recession. 

Gambling Proceeds To Fund Back Child Support Payments

By & Associated Press May 8, 2014

Ohio could follow the lead of other states in seizing gambling winnings from parents owing back child-support.