Friends of the Columbus woman killed in a south side house fire early Saturday have released her identity.

They say 63-year-old Carol Herbin died trying to escape the flames inside of her South 22nd Street home. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Columbus authorities were withholding her name pending notification of relatives, but her friends say she has no family. Public records show Herbin owned the home. The friends worked with Herbin at a local church, where she sang in the choir.