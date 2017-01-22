Gee Making Good On One Million Dollar Pledge To OSU Scholarship Fund

Former Ohio State University president Gordon Gee is making good on a years-old pledge he made to donate 1 million dollars for a scholarship fund at the school.

Records show four separate gifts made in December that total 200 thousand dollar brought the fund to just over 984 thousand. Projections show transferring nearly 17 thousand dollars of earned interest to the fund's principal by June 30 will bring it to just over 1 million. Gee made the pledge in 2009 during his second tenure and made several gifts between then and December 2012. He continued to give after he retired from OSU in 2013 after making controversial remarks about Roman Catholics, the University of Notre Dame and Souteastern Conference schools. Gee became West Virginia University's president in 2014.