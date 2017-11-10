WCBE

Ginther Reverses Course And Calls For End To Summer Safety Initiative

By & 47 minutes ago

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther
Credit WCBE

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther proposes replacing an anti-crime summer initiative with increased bike and foot patrols in high-crime neighborhoods.

Ginther earlier this year rejected calls from local activists to end the Summer Safety Initiative. Ginther now says he'll ask for 2 million dollars in next year's budget for a neighborhood safety strategies fund to cover overtime costs for the patrols. Ginther will also seek 1.8 million for street lights, after-school programs and code-enforcement. The announcement comes as the city faces a homicide rate on pace to set a record this year. His strategy released Thursday includes a community review of the police division's training, policies and procedures.

Ginther says the commission will review existing research and recommendations of respected law enforcement and social justice experts to identify what will work for Columbus. He says he expects a clear, concrete plan that's achievable and measurable - and one that reflects the views of the community. Ginther says the city will look to build relationships with residents with the formation of a Violent Crime Review Group.   

Ginther says the city must police differently and better align its health and safety initiatives. The  mayor's 2018 budget proposal will be unveiled next week.

Tags: 
Summer Safety Initiative
Summer strike Force
police shootings
Columbus Homicides
Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther
Columbus Division Of Police
Violent Crime Review Group
Violent Crime

Related Content

Columbus' Homicide Rate Now At 112

By Nov 7, 2017

Columbus police are investigating the city's 112th homicide of the year.

Ginther To Reject Activist Calls To End Summer Safety Initiative

By Feb 21, 2017
WCBE Files

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther has a message for community activists who want the city to end it's summer safety initiative - too bad.

Police Shootings Protestors Try To Give Ginther A Check

By May 23, 2017
ohioorganizing.org

Nearly 100 protesters tried to present a symbolic 5 thousand dollar check to Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther during a city hall demonstration last night.

Activist Group Joins With Health Professionals To Call For A New Perspective On Columbus Violence

By Feb 18, 2017
ohioorganizing.org

A group of Columbus health professionals and community activists say the city needs a new perspective on dealing with violence in neighborhoods. 

CDP Releases Summer Safety Initiative Figures

By & Oct 6, 2016
WCBE Files

Columbus police statistics for the summer safety initiative, or summer strike force, show officers made 402 arrests, and confiscated 87 firearms and nearly 2 1/2 kilograms of heroin from late May through late August. 

More Columbus Cops To Get Crisis Intervention Training

By Nov 2, 2017
bizjournals.com

Columbus officials, including the Mayor, Police Chief and Safety Director, have been holding neighborhood roundtables over the last month to develop ways to improve police-community relations and reduce crime.

Records Show Columbus Police Facing Multiple Civil Rights Complaints

By & Nov 1, 2017

Records reviewed by the Associated Press show the City of Columbus is facing more than two dozen civil rights complaints, nearly 20 years after the Justice Department settled its lawsuit against the city alleging police routinely violated citizens' civil rights.

Ginther Responds To Recent Police Violence

By Sep 21, 2017
WCBE files

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther spent much of his appearance at Wednesday's Columbus Metropolitan Club forum responding to the state of community/police relations, which he acknowledged have never been more strained.

Officer On Desk Duty For Comments Made Following Davis Arrest

By Sep 13, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

A Columbus police officer has been relieved of duty pending investigation of comments he made to other officers about how he would have choked a suspect who resisted arrest.

CDP Board Clears Two Cops Of Wrongdoing In Fatal 2015 Shooting

By & Nov 7, 2017
dailymail.co.uk

The Columbus police firearms review board says three officers acted within division policy when they fatally shot a man who allegedly killed a couple and their 7-year-old son.

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Columbus Cop For Fatal February Shooting

By & Oct 24, 2017
patton family

A Franklin County grand jury has decided not to charge a Columbus police officer who fatally shot a man who officers say pointed a gun at them last February.

Estate Of Man Who Died After Being Arrested By Columbus Police Files Lawsuit

By Oct 23, 2017
flypapermagazine.com

Columbus city officials are still not commenting on a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging police mishandled the arrest of a man on drugs who later died in a hospital.

Police Violence Protestors Take Over Columbus City Council Meeting

By Sep 19, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

Protesters took over last night's Columbus City Council meeting for nearly two hours, reiterating demands made last week to fire the white police officers captured on video beating a black man during an arrest on September 1st.

Protestors Call For Swift Probe Of Problematic Arrest By Columbus Police

By Sep 12, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

A cellphone video of a violent arrest by white Columbus police officers of a black man in early September prompted more than two-dozen people to stage a protest at last night's Columbus City Council meeting.

Sessions Says Feds Will Target Doctors And Pharmacists In Fighting Opioid Epidemic

By & Aug 3, 2017
Getty Images

Democrats are criticizing a plan announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to send 12 federal prosecutors to cities dealing with opioid addiction.

Columbus Officer Accused Of Kicking Suspect Is Fired

By , & Jul 10, 2017
columbusjcc.org

The City of Columbus has fired a white police officer who was captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed African-American suspect in the head.  

City Leaders Respond To Columbus FOP's No-Confidence Vote

By & Aug 12, 2017
WCBE files

The Columbus Fraternal Order of Police has passed a no confidence vote in Columbus mayor Andy Ginther and two other city officials. 