GOP Returning Donations From Embattled ECOT Founder

By Alison Holm 6 minutes ago

ECOT founder Bill Lager
Credit Andy Chow / Ohio Statehouse News Bureau

The Ohio Republican Party is returning money to a long-time GOP donor. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the contributor is embroiled in a big Supreme Court fight over his online charter school’s funding.  

The Republican Party returned $76,000 in donations from Bill Lager, the founder of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT.

 

The state education department is currently clawing back $60 million from ECOT claiming that the school did not have enough students participate in learning to earn that money.

 

ECOT counters that the law demands proof of providing learning opportunities and not the duration of a student’s participation.

 

A spokesperson for the Ohio Republican Party did not mention ECOT’s legal battle and simply said “at this time, it is in the best interest of the Ohio Republican Party to respectfully return those funds.”

 

This seems to show a growing divide between Republicans and Lager. Republican Auditor Dave Yost, who spoke at ECOT’s graduation a few years ago, has become a vocal critic of the school.

 

Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
Bill Lager
campaign donations

