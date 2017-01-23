GOP State Legislative Leaders To Hold Big Money Fundraisers Before Start Of Budget Process

Ohio legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

The Associated Press has obtained invitations detailing separate events benefiting Republican Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Republican Senate President Larry Obhof. Rosenberger's funder takes place February 4 in Bonita Springs. A general reception and dinner costs 1 thousand dollars. Additional brunch and golf options are available to those who donate more. Obhof and assistant Bob Peterson host a reception February 2 in Key West. Donations range from 250 to 5 thousand dollars.