Governor, Lawmakers Propose Raising Fees For Ohio License Plates And Driver's Licenses

Ohio drivers may be paying more to get their license plate or driver's license under proposed changes to the state transportation budget.

One change proposed by the Ohio House Finance and Appropriations Committee would allow county commissioners to levy a new 5-dollar fee for license plates in order to pay for transportation projects. The proposal would increase the total base cost of a passenger car plate to 39-dollars-50 cents. Governor John Kasich's budget plan raises service fees paid to deputy registrars by one-dollar-75 cents to 5-dollars-25 cents.

